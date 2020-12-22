Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 285.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,336 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

AAPL opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

