Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.74

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 91586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 43.2% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 147.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Company Profile (NASDAQ:THCB)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

