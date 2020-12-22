TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00356085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002110 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.