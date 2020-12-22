UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,035 shares of company stock worth $648,124 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.