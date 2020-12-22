UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,872 in the last 90 days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLP opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $77.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

