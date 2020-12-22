UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STC stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

