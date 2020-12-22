UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 975 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of City worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 118,532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.68. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.