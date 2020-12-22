UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 61,187 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,182,000 after buying an additional 111,113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,362. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

