Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $531,543.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $33.29 million and $531,543.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.31 or 0.01323375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00074105 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00279001 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,906 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.