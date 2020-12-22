UniLend Market Cap Tops $8.31 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. UniLend has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $1.88 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00054301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00354982 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027294 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.