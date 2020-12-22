Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Unisys were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 4,616.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 230.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 184.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on UIS shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

