United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after buying an additional 8,726,268 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,276,491 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after buying an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

