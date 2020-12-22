Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $135.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.67. 5,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.29. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

