Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 173.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Universal Insurance worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Insurance by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Universal Insurance by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $255.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.58 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Jon Springer purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,781.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 7,700 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $95,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,502,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,608.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

