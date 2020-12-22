Unum Group Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

NYSE UNM opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.