Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

