UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00005732 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $17.90 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00477210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000261 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

