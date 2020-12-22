Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 70,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

