Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $27.69 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00011947 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Livecoin. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00053051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00349223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027116 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

