USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.38

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USAT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $732.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.23.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

