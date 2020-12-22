USDX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002085 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007002 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001396 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.