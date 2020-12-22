Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.65. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $176.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109,715 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 333,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

