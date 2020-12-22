ValuEngine Lowers Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 754.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 49.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

