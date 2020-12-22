ValuEngine Upgrades Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) to “Hold”

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Central Puerto stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $405.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 25.9% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 88,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation; Natural Gas Distribution; and Management and Operations. The Electric Power Generation segment produces and sells electric power. The Natural Gas Distribution includes public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina.

