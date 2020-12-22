ValuEngine Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Buy

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. 582,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,410. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,363 shares of company stock worth $3,292,114 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,835 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

