Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,185 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,271,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Henry Schein by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 350,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after acquiring an additional 76,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

