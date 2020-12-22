Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,702,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.