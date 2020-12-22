Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 over the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

