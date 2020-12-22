Van ECK Associates Corp Has $302,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Black Hills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKH. BidaskClub upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.