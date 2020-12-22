Van ECK Associates Corp Has $485,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 43.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,391 shares of company stock worth $10,963,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

