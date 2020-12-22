Van ECK Associates Corp Has $547,000 Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,639,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after buying an additional 5,140,555 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,483,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after buying an additional 55,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 270,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $21,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIC shares. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

