Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $167.34

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.34 and last traded at $167.34, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,782,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

