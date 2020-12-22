Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

