Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Gregoire Ramade Sells 2,000 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $55,300.00.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $51,840.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $61,240.00.

Shares of VAPO opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $725.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in Vapotherm by 36.1% in the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 611,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 120,950 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 290,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vapotherm by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 316,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 290,478 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

