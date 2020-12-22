Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

