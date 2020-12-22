Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of VRA opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

