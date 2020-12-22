Veritaseum (VERI) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $5,356.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00011779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00344340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

VERI is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.