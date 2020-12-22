Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Up 5.7%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.27. 107,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 109,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $291.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 182,956 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

