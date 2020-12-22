Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Shares Gap Up to $38.98

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.98, but opened at $40.90. Versarien plc (VRS.L) shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 1,325,072 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.35. The company has a market cap of £65.64 million and a PE ratio of -14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien plc (VRS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien plc (VRS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.