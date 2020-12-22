Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner Sells 250,000 Shares

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $620.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VERU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

