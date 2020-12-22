Viacoin Market Cap Tops $6.65 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $304,171.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00477814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000261 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,593 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

