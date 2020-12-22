VideoCoin (VID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $164,612.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $164,612.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

