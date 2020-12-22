VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $66,378.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000527 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

