VIDY (VIDY) Price Tops $0.0011

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. VIDY has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $576,672.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00353119 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY's official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. VIDY's official website is vidy.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

