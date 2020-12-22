VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.50

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.33, with a volume of 38599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$143.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.95.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

