Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 108,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $311.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

