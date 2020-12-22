Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 128,760 Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rockwell Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 48.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 146.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

