Virtu Financial LLC Invests $122,000 in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.01 and a beta of 2.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.