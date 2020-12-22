Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,445 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,884,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 1,150,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

SLNO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

