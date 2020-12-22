Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 28.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.61.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

